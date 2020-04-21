Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has donated N2m worth of foodstuffs to the less privileged in Ede town and its suburbs to ameliorate the current lockdown hardship occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

The food stuff included rice, beans and gari.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akilno said that the gesture was a part of the university’s corporate social responsibilities.

The VC, who spoke during the donation of the items at the palace of the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, noted that the gesture was borne out of the founding principle of the university’s proprietor to always take cater for the poorest of the poor in the society in order to foster societal harmony.

He stressed that if there was anytime that a special attention must be paid to the vulnerable in the society, it was now that the pang of coronavirus lockdown had increased hardship among the masses.

Akinlo added that the donation was also with a view to supporting government’s efforts towards the enforcement of the lockdown in order for people of extreme low-income status who might want to violate the order out of lack of what to eat to stay indoors.

He stated that with food in their homes, they would have no reason to go out to look for what to eat, thereby reducing the risk of contracting or exposing themselves to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Oba Lawal commended the university’s management for its leadership and corporate social responsibility roles so far in the town.

He prayed for the growth of the university in all ramifications.