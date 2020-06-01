Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed various Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) against COVID -19 spread to refugees in Ogoja, Cross River State.

The items which included facemasks, hand sanitizers, soap and buckets were distributed to persons at refugee settlements in Adagum, Adagum 3 and Ukende, respectively, in Ogoja, Cross River state.

A NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, in a statement disclosed that total of 18,891 refugees benefited from the intervention.

He explained that the items were meant to help the Refugees improve their personal hygiene and to protect them from the ravaging coronavirus.

The Commisioner who was represented by the Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Development in the Commission, Mrs. Mama Edet, stated that the refugees have become part of the country. We have to do everything possible to protect them.

Meanwhile, a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Ogoja, Mr. Mulugeta commended the Commission for the timely intervention which, he said, would impact the rising number of refugees, positively.

He stressed that UNHCR as the global body charged with ensuring the wellbeing of Refugees worldwide would continue to partner the Commission towards achieving a common objective. According to him, there are about 70, 000, refugees in Cross River State.

The beneficiaries appreciated the Commission and the Federal government for the kind gesture and promised to make the best use of the items.

The team of officials from the Commission and its partners also inspected facilities in the settlement to determine areas where intervention would be necessary.