Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has lent its voice to that of the Nigeria Centre for Deceases Control (NCDC) and President Muhammadu Buhari in advising Nigerians on several issues like the use of face mask, washing of hands in a running water and the use of sanitizer at all time.

In a release signed by the President General, World Wide, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, in Lagos, he enjoined all Nigerians to embrace the culture of social distancing and also avoid cloisters gathering.

“It is doing so that we can curtail the spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

“COVID-19 pandemic is real as it is been reported across the world with over 200,000 people reported to have died, inclusive of our country, Nigeria,” Dr. Ladipo explained

He praised the efforts of the Federal Government with the setting up of the PTF on COVID-19, under the Secretary General to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha.

Dr. Ladipo also thanked the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team on this same pandemic, saying they were also doing a wonderful job in taking care of all involved.

He, however, advised sports loving people and athletes that COVID-19 is for the moment and that very soon, it would be over. He nonetheless warned that they should always adhere to both the experts and doctors’ advice to defeat Coronavirus in totality.

“I believe sports will bounce back and return to normal life, but it’s better to stay alive than to end in grave,” Ladipo enjoined.