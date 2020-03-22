Christopher Oji

The Chinese woman who caused pandemonium on Friday afternoon at the Immigration office, Alagbon Close, Lagos, when she fell down and started vomiting, has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

Passport seekers, immigration officers, visitors, including policemen and military personnel on the fateful day took to their heels as the woman started vomiting.

The woman was held by Immigration officers who later handed her over to health workers for medical examination.

Now, the good news is that the woman has tested negative to the dreaded virus.

An Immigration officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “We have the result which was sent to us on Saturday evening .The result stated that the woman tested negative to Covid-19. The test also shows that the woman is pregnant. We are so happy with the result, because we were afraid that some of us who had contacts with her since last week Thursday would have contacted the virus. We were asked to stay indoors till the test is out. We are happy that the test is ready and she is negative. We shall be back to work on Monday.

“The lady came to the operations department for some visa issues; she wore a face mask when she came on Thursday, but she could not finish with what she came to do. She repeated her visit on Friday, but this time around she did not mask her face. As she was being attended to, she started feeling dizzy, fell down and started coughing and vomiting. My brother, everybody took to their heels,’’ he said.

“The worst of it all was that her relations wanted to take her away but our officers prevented them. We were able to kit ourselves and took her to a room. But those who were not courageous enough hurriedly closed for the day while people who came for one transaction or the other abandoned what they came to do and fled.”