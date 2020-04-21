Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Great relief has come the way of Kogi West residents as Senator Smart Adeyemi distributed food and other items worth millions as part of his contributions to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown measures in the state.

The three-time senator flagged off the distribution yesterday at Iyara, headquarters of Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.

Food items distributed included rice, beans and other grains which were shared among the seven local government councils in the district.

The senator, before the commencement of the programme, had personally distributed over 5000 face masks and conducted infrared testing on those who came to collect the items for onward distribution to the communities in the senatorial district.

Akinyemi warned against politicising the relief, enjoining those in charge of local distribution to ensure fairness.

“This is the period that we must show concern for our neighbours. Coronavirus is a statement from God that he created everybody, both the White and Black, the rich and poor,” the senator said.

“I am doing this to show support to all irrespective of political parties, tribe or religious affiliations. So I appeal to those in charge of the distribution to do it with fairness.

“This is a humanitarian gesture devoid of political, religion or tribal sentiment. I have a responsibility to those who voted for me, so nobody should sit on the relief material.

“Give it to my critics, give it to those who need it. Every Igalaman, Igboman, Ebira or Hausa man who resides in our constituency must benefit from it,” he pleaded