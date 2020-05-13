Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has presented food items worth millions of naira to the Plateau State Government as palliative to ease the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Wase in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, said the items comprised of one trailer load of rice containing 600 bags, 500 bags of magi cube, 500 bags of spaghetti noodles, 500 bags of refined iodised salt and 2000 medium size of yam tubers.

He said all the items were handed over to the Plateau State COVID-19 Palliative Committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden in Jos.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Deputy speaker, his Senior Legislative Aide, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Yalun, said “it gives me a great pleasure to hand over these items to the Plateau State COVID-19 Palliative Committee on behalf of the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase.

“The deputy speaker shares in the pains and trauma caused the people of the state and Nigeria generally by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic. The deputy speaker is greatly aware of the precarious situations our people have been facing as a result of this COVID-19.

“The deputy speaker therefore, enjoins the citizens to remain calm and embrace all the safety measures recommended by the NCDC and PTF on COVID-19 in order to stem the spread of the disease.”

Receiving the items, the Chairman of the State Palliative Committee and Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden, thanked the deputy speaker for his generosity and show of patriotism.

“This is one of the highest palliatives Plateau State has received from individual entities.”

The deputy governor called on “other well to do individuals especially top government functionaries to emulate the deputy speaker in this trying moment of global outbreak and spread.”

He assured Plateau citizens that the government is concerned about their welfare and the current condition and set the food items donated will get to the beneficiaries.