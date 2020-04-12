The Ondo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Grace Akpabio, has advised corps members serving in the state to be responsible and law-abiding.

Akpabio gave the advice on Sunday in Akure in her message to the members of the service corps to commemorate the Easter celebrations.

She said that the present circumstance which had made all countries to tighten their belts against the coronavirus pandemic called for sober reflection.

“It has become expedient for me to address you as Christian faithful celebrate the remembrance of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and to call on you to rededicate yourselves for the challenges that lie ahead of us as a nation.

“Our country Nigeria, no doubt, is going through one of the most turbulent periods in her history and you as a member of the strata of the society which the country has invested hugely on the need to show understanding and display reasonable attitude as you remain the special children to the government.

“While the Government of the day has provided a policy direction in the face of COVID-19 -19 pandemic, I want to urge you to abide by the said directive and at the same time observe precautionary measures as enunciated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” she said.

Akpabio said corps members should stay safe at home as a result of total or partial lockdown as the case may be and promote personal hygiene.

She urged corps members to engage in frequent washing of hands with soap under running water as well as applying hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

The NYSC boss also charged them not to engage in crime while the stay at home order subsisted.

She further appealed to them to verify genuine and authentic information from the NYSC state secretariat or official channel of information dissemination while refraining from spreading fake and unsubstantiated news. (NAN)