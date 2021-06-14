From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has urged citizens of the state to remain vigilant and protect themselves against Covid-19 infection despite the government’s success in containing the disease.

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expressed this yesterday while receiving the Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Committee.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor said Covid – 19 has wreaked havoc in the world but had been contained by State Government’s proactive intervention and public support.

AbdulRazaq applauded the Federal Government’s NG CARES Initiative for prioritising the vulnerable and cushioning the effect of Covid – 19 by supporting each state with 20 Million Dollars in World Bank Group grants. The Governor assured Kwarans of proper use of the fund when received.

In his speech, Team Lead, NG CARES Godwin Ameh said the team was verifying the state’s preparedness and providing feedback to the Federal Government. He said Kwara State has been found to be fully ready for NG CARES implementation.