Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaozara/Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Livinus Makwe, has condemned the killing of one of his constituents, Amobi Igwe, by security operatives.

Makwe, in a statement on Saturday, said Igwe was allegedly shot to death by an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), along Umuahia- Aba- Port Harcourt Expressway, while he was conveying foodstuff from Ebonyi to Abia State.

The lawmaker called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu to ensure that the culprit was brought to book.

According to him, “Mr Amobi was not in any way violating the lockdown order put in place by the states and Federal Governments, as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, because food items transportation was exempted from the restrictions as the people need to feed to be alive.

“This barbaric act once again calls to mind the incessant calls by well-meaning Nigerians that our law enforcement agencies must always ensure that their personnel follow all approved protocols and best practices on arms handling. At no point should an armed security operative direct his firearm to hapless, unarmed and harmless citizens they are trained and paid to protect.

“The timely and dispassionate prosecution and punishment of this operative of the NSCDC that mauled down an innocent, law-abiding Nigerian citizen in broad daylight should be vigorously pursued by the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that justice is done. That will also serve as a deterrent to others in order to save helpless Nigerian citizens from untimely death caused, over and over again, by the same people paid to protect them.”

Makwe urged his constituents to remain calm, assuring that he would do his best to ensure that the deceased got justice.