Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Mbaitolu/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo State, Henry Nwawuba has decried the alleged marginalisation of the South East in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives.

Nwawuba, in a statement, on Monday, said an analysis of the distribution of the palliatives reveals that that South East was marginalised.

He stated that the development had prompted stakeholders from the zone to query the criteria used for the distribution of the palliatives.

According to him, “the palliatives need to be subject to serious oversight. Sectoral analysis revealed a systemic marginalisation of the South East, which we are asking questions about. What are the criteria used?

“Palliatives must be specific and measurable. They must be timely and realistic. Cash payment across the table is unsustainable and we will be calling for the records as soon as we reconvene. Our people are asking us questions and we just don’t have answers. We need serious answers.”

The lawmaker, while reacting to the lockdown in some parts of the country, noted that the citizens would not be complaining if the government had put in place the necessary basic amenities.

Regardless, Nwawuba noted that the extension of the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja , Lagos and Ogun states were necessary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“If basic amenities are put in place by the Federal Government, then people won’t complain about the lockdown. Do you see what the northern governors said about not being able to follow the lockdown? The extension was right and I support it. But that is not the problem. The problem is a broken down system. The pandemic is exposing a lot of gaps in our system.

“People are hungry. You really cannot buy foodstuff for long-term storage because the masses eke out a daily survival. How much do they even have to stock up with? This problem also cuts across different areas. When you stock up food you need electricity to keep the food fresh. So, it’s not just about the lockdown.The lockdown in itself was a necessary step to contain the spread,” he stated.