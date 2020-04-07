Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency, Wale Raji, has disbursed N5 million to his constituents to enable them cushion the effects of COVID 19.

Raji, in a statement, on Tuesday, said 1,000 persons drawn from the different parts of his constituency will benefit from the gesture.

The lawmaker noted that apart from the decision of the House that members should donate their months salary to the fight against the pandemic, he has resolved to give succour to his constituents who have in the last few days not have access to their various sources of livelihood due to the lockdown order by the Federal Government.

Besides, he promised to support 500 women with grant to support their existing businesses that might have been affected by the pandemic, when things return to normal.

Raji urged his constituents to continue to obey the stay-at-home order, observe social distancing, as well as take necessary precautions to ensure the pandemic is defeated on time.