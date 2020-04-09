Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke has donated 600 bags of rice to the state COVID-19 Relief Committee.

Oke, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Public Account, in a statement, on Thursday, said the rice is to be distributed to the people of the state, irrespective of their political persuasion, as palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The lawmaker, urged the people of the state and Nigerians in general not to panic about the dreaded pendemic , but rather to observe all necessary precationary instructions from relevant government agencies and experts.

He noted that with the collaboration of all and sundry, the pandemic will be a thing of the past in no distant time.

“on behalf of myself and Family we are donating ₦15m worth of Rice to Osun State COVID19 Relief Committee for onward distribution to the good people of the state irrespective of religion or Political affiliations

“This is not the time to play politics, as of today, we have a common problem at hand which is ravaging the country and indeed the entire world, so, we must unite together and confront it collectively so that we can end it and have a state and a country we call our own

” It is after the victory over the deadly coronvirus scourage that we can start to think of politics again, am a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the core, am not for that for now, I have to think how I can contribute my own little quota for the well being of my people”, Oke stated.