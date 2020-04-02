Rep. Sam Onuigbo (PDP-Abia) has distributed personal hygiene kits and relief materials to constituents of Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia to aid the containment of COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Onuigbo said he also donated personal protective kits to market, transport unions and essential workers in the constituency.

The legislator said that all efforts must be brought on board as the world battles the Coronavirus pandemic.

He urged his constituents and Nigerians at large to key into all precautionary measures outlined by the government and health experts to defeat the virus as it had claimed many lives globally.

The lawmaker noted that no matter how uncomfortable the measures were, there were necessary temporal actions, designed to prevent the further spread of the novel disease.

“This is my contributions towards the prevention and containment of the spread of the Coronavirus in the country and we must stress the need for people to take the issue seriously.

“This will assist the beneficiaries which include the health workers, the media and the populace to protect themselves,’’ he said.

The legislator commended the Federal Government for the proactive steps so far taken in combating the spread of the virus, calling on all Nigerians to be vigilant.

The items distributed included face masks, hand gloves, tap-buckets, hand sanitisers and literature on how to prevent the spread of the virus, among others

Receiving the protective kits, Dr Azubuike Onyebuchi, the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, commended the prompt intervention of the lawmaker.

Represented by Dr Onyemachi Orji, the Deputy Chief Medical Director, Onyebuchi said it would go a long way to assist the people at this critical time.

He said that the effort of the legislator would affect the entire world beginning from the constituency, urging other leaders in the society to emulate the gesture.

Also, the Director-General, Broadcasting Corporation of Abia, Mr Anyaso Anyaso, described the gesture as unique especially with the inclusion of journalists and media practitioners.

Represented by the Director, News and Current Affairs, Mr Hyacinth Okoli, Anyaso said that media practitioners were always on duty to cover and inform the public of events as they unfold.

Anyaso assured that the media would continue to discharge its duties in ensuring that the country and the world overcome the current challenge of COVID-19. (NAN)