Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Farah Dagogo, has kicked against plans by Federal Government to feed school children from their homes through the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme(NHGSFP).

Dagogo, in a statement by his media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, on Wednesday noted that the plan to run a feeding scheme for school children at a time when schools are shut nationwide and the pupils are at home with their parents and guardians is questionable.

He said the appropriate thing is for the government to keep the school feeding programme on hold since schools are currently shut nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker admonished the government to rescind the plan and channel funds already appropriated for the “school feeding jamboree” to the health sector which is currently stretched by the COVID -19 pandemic.

According to his statement: “Having gauged the pulse of my constituents and those of others from other constituencies, I want to strongly urge the Federal Government to have a re-think on the matter of continuing with the Home Grown School Feeding Program now that schools are not in session. Rather than continuing with the program at this time, the funds for the program should be re- channelled to the health sector to strengthen and sustain the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that this measure would be more effective and results-oriented than continuing with the school feeding program with the pupils at home.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not only succeeded in exposing the decay and rot in our health sector, it has also shown that lies and deceit cannot last forever.

“How do you justify spending billions of naira on a bogus school feeding programme when schools are in lockdown? How does it even sound? Is this not part of the corruption we claim we are fighting?

“The program could be re-introduced and re-invigorated after the fight against COVID-19 pandemic has been won and things normalized.

“We are in a critical time that requires equally critical execution of policies. If this government wants the support and respect of Nigerians, it should desist forthwith from policies which could be termed ‘ Scam’. Nigerians are intelligent and see through all these subterfuges that aim to further rip us off our commonwealth.”