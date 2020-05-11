Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman, House of Representatives, Committee on Public Accounts, Oluwole Oke has charged the federal government to give special grants to Oyo and Osun states to aid them in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oke, in a statement, on Monday, said the Oyo and Osun states governments have managed the limited resources at their disposal in effectively combating the pandemic in the two states.

The lawmaker, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, stated that a a grant from the federal government will boost their capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the lawmaker, “these states have utilized the resources available to them very well to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. I am calling on the federal government to to give special grant to the states to be be able to combat the pandemic head-on

“Their prudent management of the resources at their disposal is commendable. The federal government should lend a helping to them, it is our enemy for now and we have collectively combat it without playing dirty politics with its eradication

“I also want to commend Governor Seyi Makinde for a job well done and I am appealing to other states to emulate the governor and copy his style of managing the pandemic.”