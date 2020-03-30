Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As the country contends with the effects of COVID-19, a member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Koko, has charged the Federal Government to waive the payment of electricity and water bills for two months as part of palliatives for citizens.

Koko, who represents Aiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency (APC) Kebbi State, stated this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

The lawmaker, while urging Nigerians to obey the stay at home order by the government, said the suspension of the payment of utility bills by Nigerians in the next two months, will help to cushion the effects of dwindling economic resources in the wake of the outbreak of COVID 19 in the country.

According to him, ” our country is going through trying times just like the international communities. While we continue to pray for God to come to our rescue, I urge the Federal government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity at no cost especially those at the grassroot level without interruption.

“This I believe will go a long way to assist the federal government’s decision to provide relief materials to citizens this period.

“Though these amenities are private sector driven, we urge the government to intervene and ameliorate the sufferings of the people.”

Koko, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Air force, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring a two-week lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He equally thanked President Buhari for the three months moratorium granted to beneficiaries of Tradermoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans.