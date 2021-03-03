From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Reporters in the country have been advised to arm themselves with hand sanitisers to be used immediately after using their writing materials, including pens and electronic gadgets.

A Deputy Director at the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Ilorin, Dr Nurudeen Adana, gave the advice on Wednesday during a health talk organised by the Kwara State chapter of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ).

Adana said constant use of hand sanitiser by journalists is necessary because they can contract COVID-19 through their writing materials.

‘There is no specific drug to treat COVID-19 for now. What we have are preventive measures,’ the state health official told veteran journalists.

Adana disclosed that more than 75 per cent of those who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms, with only about 20 per cent of infected persons showing symptoms.

The Deputy Director emphasised the need for Nigerians to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 preventive protocols in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Adana expressed delight that the Nigerian government would soon commence administering the COVID-19 vaccines on Nigerians.

He explained that the vaccine will help prevent people from contracting the deadly virus.

Earlier, the Chairman of NALVEJ in Kwara State, Alh Tunde Akanbi, had urged the league members to pay adequate attention to their health.