Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has condemned violations of safety protocols put in place at the airports by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) in line with directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, by some highly placed Nigerians.

The chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, in a statement, on Thursday, charged FAAN and NCAA to ensure that those who fail to subject themselves to the safety protocols are denied access into the airports in future.

Nnaji stated that it was regrettable that some leaders, who should show good examples are exhibiting acts of indiscipline that endanger the lives aviation workers and travellers at the airports..

According to him, “this type of behaviour cannot be tolerated. It is not a must that you have to travel by air but if you choose to, you must abide by the laid down procedures established by FAAN and NCAA in line with the NCDC guidelines” .

The lawmaker charged the regulatory authorities at the airports to firm and courageous in the discharge of their duties to ensure that every passenger, not matter the status observes the protocols.

Nnaji, who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency, Enugu State, assured agencies in the aviation sector and frontline staff of the support of the National Assembly.

“I am sure the executive and judicial arm of government is equally behind them. A lot of money has been sunk into the industry to meet the criteria in terms of protocols, trainings and materials deployment by the Airline operators and FAAN, therefore government cannot tolerate any acts that will rubbish the whole essence

“I want to also assure Nigerians that we in the National Assembly has resolved to abide by the protocols and we will not allow anyone no matter the position in the society to unnecessarily endanger the lives of Nigerians”, he added.