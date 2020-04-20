Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has expressed concern over the spate of extra-judicial killings by security agents, enforcing lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, across the country.

Okechukwu, in a statement, on Monday, urged the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and heads of other security agencies to in immediately put a stop to the ugly development.

He stated that there is a .need for security agents to keep to their rules of engagement in enforcing the various stay-at-home orders made by the federal and state governments.

The lawmaker commended the Enugu State government for its efforts in managing the pandemic in the state. And charged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) and the the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to escalate testing for the virus by ensuring that every stare has at least one testing centre.

“I commend in a special way the Government of Enugu State for painstakingly implementing wide-ranging measures and policies that address the peculiarities of our state in the face of this pandemic and call on well-meaning citizens of Enugu State to support government’s efforts by not only ensuring compliance and but also by being their brothers’ keeper.

“I have also noted the incidents of violence and agitations that have come up in various parts as a result of overzealousness of some security personnel. While I appeal to Nigerians to be at peace with one another as we collectively fight this invisible enemy, COVID-19, I must caution that times like these demand extreme caution and civility in enforcing compliance with any government regulations and guidelines.

“I call on the Inspector General of Police and heads of various security agencies to step up their game, ensuring that field commanders are appropriately and regularly briefed on rules of engagement and regulations guiding security-public relationship in the present circumstances. Importantly, they must fish out the trigger-happy officers and bring them to book without further delays”, the lawmaker stated.