Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has disagreed with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over the over the reversal of the Federal Government decision for schools to reopen to enable final students write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The House Committee on Basic Education, in a statement by its chairman, Julius Ihonvbere, on Friday, said the reversal is not in the interest of the country, as it will create confusion in the education sector.

The Committee added the the reversal is an indication that policy makers in the country may be adopting a laid -back approach to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than being proactive and creative in managing the pandemic.

“The House Committee on Basic Education and Services received with amazement the announcement by the Honourable Minister of Education that Nigerian students would not be participating in the forthcoming WASSCE examinations. He did not inform the country if this was in agreement with other West African leaders or in consultation with the examination bodies, the state governments and other stakeholders in the education sector.

“The Minister also did not also inform the public if the decision was the outcome of a meeting with all State Governments that are in charge of all but the Unity Secondary Schools that are owned by the Federal government.

“The Hon. Minister of State, in his usually consultative and participatory approach had briefed the nation at the Covid 19 presidential Committee briefing, over the airwaves and in an appearance before the House Committee on Basic Education where he assured Nigerians that all steps had or were being taken to ensure full compliance with all Covid 19 protocols.

“This sudden policy reversal is not good for the country. It is bound to create further confusion in the education sector, create disappointment and suspicion among parents, frustrate the students, and show to our development partners and Nigerians that the distortions and disarticulations in the sector are only getting worse,” it stated.

The Committe stated that there is need for a reconsideration of government decision as Nigeria is not the only country expected to write the examination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The House Committee appreciates the reservations of the Honourable Minister of Education. We are parents just like him. No Nigerian parent would want to delay, distort, even terminate the progress of their child.

“We are convinced that if our policy of no boarding house, reconceptualising scope of exams, use of all classrooms and halls in the schools, quadrupling the number of invigilators, provision of facemasks, sanitizers and hand washing facilities are followed, the WASSCE can be conducted with ease and with no repercussions,” it noted.