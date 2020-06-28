Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will step up its oversight function to ensure that there is strict adherence to safety protocols at the airports, as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Chairman House Committee on Aviation, Nnaji Nnoli, stated this in a statement, on Sunday.

Nnoli expressed satisfaction with safety measures put in place in airports by the Ministry of Aviation ahead of the resumption of flights operations, after the airports were shut down months ago, over the COVID-19 pandemic.

However the lawmaker noted that there was need for strict compliance with safety measures at the airports, as the country continues to grapple with the COVID -19 pandemic.

According to him, the test flight by members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to the Muritala Mohammed International Airport , Lagos was necessary to ascertain the safety operational standards of the airports .

However the lawmaker admonished Nigerians to embark on “only absolutely necessary” air travels upon the resumption of flights as COVID-19 remained a real threat.

“The test flight successfully conveyed members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 from Abuja to Lagos in line with COVID-19 set down safety standards by the Ministry of Aviation Ministry, including the use of robots to profile passengers and also other security protocols like removal of facemask by passengers for security checks and identification.

“As the nation prepares to gradually open up the airspace, Nigerians should be rest assured that the House Committee on Aviation, will in line with our oversight mandate, continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Aviation and other stakeholders to not only ensure the smooth resumption of flight operation, but also a strict observance of the safety protocols to contain the pandemic in the aviation industry.”

“Notwithstanding the gradual ease of the lockdown and resumption of businesses, including commercial operations flight, Coronavirus pandemic is real and is here with us.

“It is important that Nigerians only embark on air travels that are absolutely necessary and continue to observe the precautionary measures and directives rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Aviation. We must never lower our guards”, Nnoli stated.

Furthermore, he expressed delight that work was ongoing at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to ensure early completion and readiness for operation.

“The House Committee is also not resting on its oars over the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. We are working round the clock to ensure completion of work and resumption of flights at the airport,” Nnoli added.