Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will consider a Stimulus Bill that will ensure that Nigerians get free electricity supply for two months to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Saturday.

Gbajabiamila said the bill, which will be considered immediately the House reconvenes on April 14, is aimed at boosting the economy through the informal sector as the country prepares for the aftermath of the coronavirus.

According to the statement, the speaker spoke at the National Assembly on Saturday during a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, among others.

“The issue of electricity, you’ll agree, because the minister did say that she has been inundated by the public, just as we are, on several suggestions and ideas and I am almost a hundred per cent sure that, from those ideas will be the issue of some kind of shelter, as far as electricity is concerned.

“It is one thing that will touch every household. As I said earlier, when we engaged, I discussed with the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) that packaged whatever they would require, if the government can give them, for us to allow for two months free electricity for Nigerians, they would be able to guarantee it.

“We have the figures. I think we should look very seriously into that as part of our package for economic stimulus, because stimulus means something that will stimulate the economy. When you are stimulating the economy, most of it will come from the informal sector.

“When you are saving people their electricity and the fact that they now have stable electricity for two months, you are also saving the monies that would go into the payment of those bills at least for two months,” Gbajabiamila stated.