TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Resident doctors working at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) has pleaded with the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to increased their hazard allowances as promised.

This was even as over six health workers have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Chairman of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) branch, Dr. Josephine Sokolo, announced this yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Sokolo pleaded with the state Governor Wike, to fulfill his promise of increasing the hazard allowances of frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 disease in Rivers.

She expressed: “We are appealing to the governor that the Federal Government has done its part. We are appealing to him that he should also look at that which the Federal Government has done and increase the hazard allowances of healthcare workers to 50 percent of the basic salary.

“And also, in aligning with fighting the COVID-19, we are being exposed and infected. He should also put in place, a life insurance for all health workers that are working in the system. So that, in case anything happens to any health workers, the families would not be rendered useless, or they cannot take care of themselves”, she appealed.

Sokolo, however, thanked Governor Wike for the proactive measures he had taken in tackling COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers.

She stressed: “We are being exposed to health hazards. Now, COVID-19 is on the front burner. COVID-19 is not the only infectious disease that is affecting doctors.

“Everyday, we see patients with tuberculosis, and we are being exposed to that. Everyday, we see patients with HIV, we are being exposed to that. Sometimes, we see patients with Lassa fever. So, it is not only COVID-19. We are exposed everyday to infectious diseases in our line of duty. That is why we are calling and appealing to the governor”, the chairman begged.