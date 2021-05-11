From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the number of cases and fatalities in Brazil, India and Turkey, the Federal Government has reintroduced restrictions on mass gatherings to 50 percent capacity, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has announced.

The National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, who announced this said effective from today, event centres, night clubs, should remain closed till further notice.

Gatherings of religious groups, weddings, have been reduced to 50 percent attendance, while official engagements, meetings and conferences should continue to hold virtually.

He said government has also reintroduced curfew from midnight yesterday to 4pm.

Military personnel are to monitor and enforce adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions on public transport, that is wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

It has also appealed to state governments to enforce the guidelines with violators made to appear before mobile courts and pay fines.

Mohammed said: “These measures are to enable the government to effectively prevent and control a resurgence of an acute phase of this pandemic, continue to strengthen our public health systems and protect the lives of Nigerians and our economy.

“It is believed that these steps will help consolidate the gains made, so far, and position our country to effectively overcome the pandemic going forward.

“The Presidential Steering Committee has made this recommendations in line with established thematic areas of movement, industry, labour, and community activities.

“The nationwide curfew will be imposed tonight at midnight and will run through till 4am. No more restrictions of movement within the country, given the risk that citizens are encouraged to refrain from non essential movement, and comply with NPIS guidelines. People who are aged 60 years and above and with co-morbidities are strongly urged to stay at home and avoid crowds.”