Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Operatives of the NIgerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ogun State, have arrested four northern youths who sneaked into the state from Niger State despite inter-state travel ban by the Federal Government.

Parading the youths in Abeokuta, on Tuesday afternoon, the State Commandant of the Corps, Hammed Abodurin, said they were intercepted at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, the state capital, at about 10:30a.m for violating the state lockdown rules and for being in the public without using face masks and riding unregistered motorcycles.

Abodurin, said further interrogation revealed that the youths who boarded a truck conveying foodstuffs from Kotangora to Lagos, alighted at Ogere and continued the journey with their motorbikes to Abeokuta where they were eventually arrested.

The Commandant, however, condemned drivers for using their trucks meant to convey food items to bring in people who do not have fixed addresses and means of livelihood to the state.

He added that violators would be handed over to the State Mobile Court for violating the lockdown and ban on inter-state travel for appropriate sanctions.

He decried the non-challant attitude of the people for not obeying the sit-at-home order, but still move within the sate, calling on his men to be vigilant and arrest violators as part of their efforts to curb the pandemic in the State.

Responding to questions from newsmen, one of the youth, Ayuba Musa, aged 27, denied knowledge of the lockdown in the state and the ban on inter-state travel, saying they came from Niger State as a result of hunger to make a living in Abeokuta. Others arrested are Luda Joshua, 26, Amos Ibrahim, 25 and Samuel John, 30.

Speaking on the arrest, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sola Subair, reiterated the commitment of the government to protect the people at all times as well flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned that any person or group of people who enter the State, especially during this period of inter-state travel ban, would be returned back to their state.