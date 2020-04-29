Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star, Olumba-Olumba Obu, has warned all nations of the world to seek forgiveness and return to God so as to reduce the effects of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Olumba who claimed that sin was the major cause of the current pandemic said the peace of God will continue to elude any individual or nation that indulges in discrimination, killings and all manners of wickedness.

He claimed the world is now evolving into a new dawn, stressing “the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ shed on the cross of Calvary has made everything new as the pandemic will soon become a thing of the past.”

He said if the world now repents and embraces righteousness and truth, things will begin to work better than as it was before the break out of the dreaded COVID-19

This was contained in a press statement signed by Prof David Irefin, who is an archbishop in the Brotherhood of Cross and Star and chairman, International Missionary Crusade Fellowship of the organisation, made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the spiritual leader warns political and religious leaders to desist from all manners of wickedness that have caused serious havoc to the human race and embrace a new world of love, peace, forgiveness tolerance, humility as commanded by the Scriptures.

The statement said members of Brotherhood of Cross and Star and indeed all followers of Olumba- Olumba all over the world are already keyed into this new world of love and righteousness and called on all denominations of the Christian faith to follow suit.

“The new world is a new way of worship, a new way of life where the colour of your skin, the language you speak, your position in life means nothing and gender does not come in.

“The new world is the unified family of the remnants of God’s chosen people from all over the world,” the statement added.