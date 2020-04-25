Rita Okoye, Lagos

Real estate company Revolution Plus Property has given out food 500 bags of rice, 300 bags of beans, garri and noodles to the residents and people of Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to the MD/CEO Mr Bamidele Onalaja, Lagos communities including Ise, Akodo Ise, Folu, Okin Ise and Lepia all in Ibeju Lekki received about 10 real estate development companies like Flourish Royal Garden, Royal Haven Garden 1 and 2, Brooklyn Court 1 and Brooklyn Phase 2, Dallas Court, Flourish Royal Garden Phase 2 and the latest development, Houston Park.

Thanking the management and staff of the real estate company, the Onise of Ise Town, Oba Abdulrasheed Adegbesan, appreciated the gesture of the management and staff of the company in supporting households with food items at the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The monarch appreciated the company’s effort to feed the community, promising that the food items would get to those needed it.

Local traditional rulers from other communities also praised the efforts of the company for coming to the aid of needy communities.

Revolution Plus Company Limited operates over 33 estates developments in more than 4 states in Nigeria.

In a bid to help authorities curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company already donated cash gifts to the government of Lagos and Oyo States, respectively, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The company, in addition to the food aid, also enlightened the community on the importance of keeping safe during the pandemic.