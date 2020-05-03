Ben Dunno, Warri

A Niger Delta rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, has applauded the Commander of the 371 Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Warri, Delta State, Commodore Augustine Vunombagai, for his commitment in ensuring the discipline of his officers found culpable during the lockdown enforcement .

Comrade Joe who gave the commendation in a statement titled ‘Nigerians Airforce And Our Great Resolve’, noted that by this action, the airforce commander had displayed a rare exemplary leadership of a good listener which qualifies him as an officer and a gentleman.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the entire human rights community in Delta State, I wish to thank Air Commodore Augustine Edwin Vunombagai, the Commander of the 371 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Warri for wading into some of our concerns raised against some of his personnel during the lockdown.

“We had in an earlier article raised the alarm and concerns to the Delta State Government without thoroughly informing the relevant military authorities of certain wrong doings of their men in the course of enforcing the lockdown compliance in some parts of the state, especially within the Warri axis.

“It was in a swift response to this that the commander called for a meeting with the human right activists which also includes CDHR PRO II Ituala Harrison; Director Welfare and logistics Ejumudo Kelvin; Assistant Secretary Israel Joe and others to look into the issues raised with a view to disciplining anyone of his personnel found culpable.

“During the meeting, we observed the need to make proper investigations as well as make more efforts in contacting the relevant military authority before making publications.

“Also, he solicited for synergy since all the agencies are working for the good of Delta State and Nigeria at large. Gladly, we collaboratively ironed out those concerns with a view to assisting the people to stop the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

“Furthermore, we also wish to commend the exemplary conduct of a particular Air Force Personnel Aircraftman Essien UM attached to the detachment who had painstakingly oriented citizens on the need to keep social distance and stop the spread of the virus.

“We had met him on his duty post at PTI Junction peacefully orienting defaulters of the stay-at-home order on the need to stay in their homes to reduce the spread of the virus.

“To this end, we appeal to all citizens to stay safe to assist the state government and other agencies in their efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

“We called on all Nigerians to come together to fight the unseen enemy called Covid-19. The government of different states and federal government should shun playing politics with the pandemic as raised by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike”, the statement concluded.