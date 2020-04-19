Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has ordered the release of twenty-two ExxonMobil workers who were arrested for violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state.

State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice Professor Zaccheus Adangor said that the ExxonMobil staff were released without charges.

Adangor said the State Government would no longer press charges against them.

He said that they were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.

The Attorney-General noted that he monitored the release of the arrested workers at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

He noted that Rivers Government remains committed to implementing the Executive Order issued to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It would be recalled that security agencies arrested 22 staff of ExxonMobil who entered the State from Akwa Ibom in violation of the State Executive Order.

The order stipulates that health authorities ascertain the COVID-19 status of those entering the State.