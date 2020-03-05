TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has organized a special training workshop for effective healthcare waste management in the State.

The training was in line with its core mandate of ridding the State of indiscriminate dumping of wastes.

The workshop, according to RIWAMA was in collaboration with Environment Health Essentials and Sonica International.

RIWAMA boss, Felix Obuah, said: “It is targeted at health personnel to guard against poor handling, poor segregation, poor storage, collections, indiscriminate and crude dumping of clinical biological and all health care wastes, which are potential hazardous materials to human health and the environment in Rivers State”.

Obuah has directed that all healthcare service providers, operating in the State should nominate and sponsor at least two representatives for the workshop which would commence on March 26, at RIWAMA premises, KM6, Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

The directive further warned that the training is compulsory for all those concerned as failure to participate attracts severe sanctions.

According to the directive, registration form are available in the office of the Obuah’s aide on Private Service Providers for collection from Monday, March 9, 2020.

“All medical practitioners, health care service providers and institutions are also by this directive warned to keep to the provisions of the extant laws as contained in the State Waste Management Law in handling clinical wastes or be prosecuted”, the Sole Administrator warned.