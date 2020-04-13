Tony John, Port Harcourt

A senator representing Rivers South East, Barinada Mpigi, has condemned Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika’s defence on Carveton Helicopter’s disregard to the state government’s regulations on the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Mpigi, in a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said Governor Nyesom Wike was right to stop moves aimed at endangering the lives of Rivers people.

“Any attempt by the Federal Government to sacrifice the lives and wellbeing of Rivers people on the altar of economic considerations is unacceptable, unfortunate and a detestable show of dangerous politics.

“Why then did the minister not consider it necessary to put Rivers State government into confidence as to their intentions in the interest of the public or is the minister affirming the fear of Rivers people that the Federal Government values revenues from the state over and above their lives?

“It is also pertinent to remind the minister that the same way the Federal Government reserves the right to approve flights for revenue purposes, Governor Wike also reserves the constitutional right to protect the lives of Rivers people.

“We, in Rivers South East and, in deed, all Rivers people, are in support of the proactive and decisive efforts of Governor Wike in the fight against COVID-19, including ban on Carveton Helicopters’ activities in the state,” Mpigi said.

The senator assured Wike that Rivers people are prepared to go with him in the fight to save Rivers from any conspiracy aimed at undermining the health, peace and wellbeing of the people.

He stressed that no amount of intimidation and blackmail will deter them.

In the same vein, a House of Representatives member, Dumnamene Dekor, has given kudos to Governor Wike for the arrest of Carveton two pilots for flouting an executive order.

Dekor, representing Khana/Gokana, insisted that Governor Wike was right in his action, saying it was taken in the interest of Rivers people and Nigerians in general.

The lawmaker, who stated this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said the world is in an unusual period with the scourge of coronavirus sweeping over mankind.