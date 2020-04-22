TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Ministry of Education has revealed plans to roll out a unified e-learning platform for pupils and students in public and private schools in the state.

This was the subject matter of discussion during a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector convened yesterday, by the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku.

The meeting, held at the office of the Commissioner, focused on the completion of the second term 2019/2020 academic session and online resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 academic session.

Professor Ebeku, during the stakeholders meeting, emphasized the need to introduce the unified e-learning platform to overcome the physical closure of schools created by the ravaging pandemic.

The commissioner said: “If school closure continues and we do not do anything to engage them in the next two months, the consequence will be far-reaching”.

He noted that the Rivers State Government was desirous to see pupils and students continue normal education activities while they stay safe from the ravaging virus.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Asawo Ibufuro, explained that the platform will provide students learning materials, books, videos approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

He hinted that the platform will also be flexible to allow schools upload their personal materials, create profiles for pupils and students and make provision for teacher-pupil interaction.

Asawo said: “What we are looking at is to compliment the effort that everyone is making. The state has been very proactive in ensuring that these things are done and I know that we are very instrumental to the things that are happening at the centre”, he stated.