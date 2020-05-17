Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and reverse the order of Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the movement of agricultural products, livestock, goods and services.

State Chairman of the council, King Dandeson Jaja, made the call yesterday when briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, wondering why the IGP should unilaterally lift ban on the Presidential Order restricting inter-state movement of trucks and other vehicles other than those on essential duties.

The council expressed fears that the action of the IGP was a threat to the healthy existence of Rivers people at this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We fear that even if the intention was to ensure movement of food, livestock and agricultural equipment, the process could also encourage massive influx of possible bandits, terrorists and COVID-19 infected persons to endanger the lives of our people.

“Even if it a national policy, it should not begin with Rivers State, as we are not the most under-nourished state in Nigeria. We fell deeply concerned as the entire episode is hasty and appears to be terminally targeted at our people.

The council, therefore, called on President Buhari to “lift the threat and save the lives of our people.”