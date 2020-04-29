The Association of Private Transport Companies of Nigeria (APTCON) have called on the Federal Government to consider their inclusion into the ongoing intervention fund to resuscitate the sector from sinking in the storm of the current pandemic.

The call comes as Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), earlier in the week demanded their inclusion in the government’s stimulus packages as well as other palliatives to help them through the COVID-19 crisis and after.

According to them, road transport companies have a much stronger claim to government’s financial support.

Audu Gaddo, spokesperson for APTCON, in a statement released Sunday, explained that road transport operations have also been devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that considering its pivotal position in the Nigerian economy, the government should give road transport operators priority.

“Road transport definitely employs more Nigerians than airline operators. Millions of Nigerians work for the road transport industry, directly and indirectly,” Gaddo said.

He added, “It is also the main transport mode since the average Nigerian cannot afford to fly. If the sector suffers, it will affect every Nigerian across the country while most have little or no economic stake in air travel.

“Our requests only cover organised road transporters; companies that operate legitimate road transport services, having a proper business structure and paying taxes. So, government has no challenge identifying beneficiaries and channelling its support to those who contribute to government revenue.”

Gaddo further explained: “We are not opposed to government supporting airline operators, however, we strongly believe that given the unique place of road transport operations in the Nigerian economy at all levels, companies in the sector should be first in line for government’s financial support.” He argued that the government will be insensitive to the plight of the general populace if it considered bailing air operators without first providing needed support to road transport companies.