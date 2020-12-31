By Lukman Olabiyi

The chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, chapter, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, has called on governments at level to roll out more incentives to help struggling businesses that have been greatly affected by the pandemic to bounce back.

Rev. Adegbite made the call in his goodwill message to for New Year. .

“As we begin the journey of this New Year, I see hopes that were lost being restored and businesses and economies that were down being lifted from the abyss that they sank into. Whilst the projections of economists around the world remain a cautious one, we must remain optimistic and trusting of God who holds the entire world in His hands.

” He created the world out of nothing and it is not difficult for Him to turn things around beyond human comprehension.

” After all, while many cried over their losses, many found opportunities and made profits during the pandemic.

“Several companies in the world of technology and online media platforms like Telsa, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and many of our Telecom companies here in Nigeria and Africa had their revenues doubled and tripled. So, with faith, it will be a year when many will find new grounds to explore and their stories will change and improve for good.

I call on our Government at all levels especially the Federal and State Governments to roll out more incentives to help struggling businesses that have been greatly affected by the pandemic to bounce back”, he said