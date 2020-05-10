No fewer than 500 vulnerable households benefited from the food items distributed by the Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee (NNPPC) of Rotary International, Abeokuta, Ogun State, to relieve the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown in some parts of Abeokuta and its environs.

The Past Assistant Governor of the Club, Rotarian Dr Adelakun Hassan, said that the distribution of the food aid to the vulnerable persons was to complement the donations by government and other philanthropists during the lockdown.

“The activity is aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on indigent families, widows, widowers and communities as well as creating awareness for vulnerable families and communities.

“The relief package is targeted at indigent families, widows, widowers and aged people as well as households with little or no income. These beneficiaries are selected by the community heads and members of the club,” Dr Hassan said

He charged all the beneficiaries of the aid on the need to take to all precautionary measures recommended by public health authorities, including regular handwashing of hands with soap and running water, use of alcoholic based hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

He added that five presidents of the Rotary Club in Abeokuta – Rotary Club Abeokuta, Rotary Club Abeokuta Metro, Rotary Club of Oke-Ana Egba, Rotary Club of Elega and Rotary Club of Obantoko – are involved in the distribution of food items

According to him, “Rotary will not rest on its oars to give meaningful assistance to the needy and indigent people in the communities, and [will] also continue to make itself available for communal efforts towards making the society more habitable for the people.”

The president of the club, Rotarian Dr Abiodun Amusan, who said that the distribution of the food items was in line with Polio Eradication programme of the club, noted that the relief materials were given to the needy to support the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He added that the club was focused on the provision of humanitarian services to the people regardless of their religion, race, education and ethnic background.

“Rotary is a philanthropic organisation, and during this lockdown we deemed it fit to give succour to our people, especially the needy and the indigent. What we are doing today is on the account of End Polio Programme of the Rotary Club,” he said

The food items distributed by the club include beans, beverages, noodles, sugars, salt, rice and garri.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Monsurat Adeleke, thanked the organisation on behalf of other beneficiaries, saying that it has not been easy to stay at home for days without food.

She said that the gesture would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and bring sustenance to the beneficiaries.