Rwanda on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Kigali’s Nyarugenge Prison, taking the daily count to 50, the highest in the past two months.

The other cases were found in Kirehe and Rwamagana districts in the Eastern Province and Rubavu district in the Western Province, according to the daily update of the Health ministry.

The new cases brought the national tally to 5,312. Total recoveries and deaths rose to 4,974 and 41 respectively, with seven new recoveries and one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

The outbreak in Kigali’s prison came after Health Minister Daniel Ngamije on Monday revealed 13 cases in Rwamagana’s prison.

He said the government is going to tighten measures in places with high concentration of people, such as markets, parks and prisons, until a vaccine is found. (Xinhua/NAN)