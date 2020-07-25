Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Friday said the impending slash in the salaries of political appointees and civil servants has become inevitable in order to sustain public spending.

The pay cut, Saturday Sun gathered, will see the reversion to the old wage of N18,000 for some categories of workers in the civil service.

Explaining the rational behind the policy, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie said there is a sharp drop in revenues accruing to the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has negatively affected the national economy.

Ebie told a press conference in Asaba that the cut in salaries was temporary, and would be for a period of six months beginning from July.

He listed the category of workers to be affected by the pay cut policy to include political appointees and levels 07 to 17 in the civil service, exempting front line health workers and civil servants on levels 01 to 06.

Ebie said the policy is without prejudice to other staff entitlements such as promotions and/or advancement to deserving workers.

“We therefore urged the state workforce and political appointees to see this as a necessary sacrifice and contribution by them towards cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances and overall economy of the state,” Ebie pleaded.