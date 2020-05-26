Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An outsourcing firm, handling customer care services for telecommunication companies in Nigeria, iSON Xperiences, with two centres in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, made the list of increased cases of COVID-19 FOR 10 consecutive days in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde has made it a point of duty to give daily updates on the management of COVID-19 in the state, since he recovered from coronavirus.

Daily Sun observed that the updates that had been given by the governor from May 16 to May 25, 2020, iSON Xperiences has recorded 151 cases within 10 days, representing 61.9 per cent of the total 244 confirmed cases in the state since March when the first case was confirmed in the state.

All other strata in the state have recorded a total of 93 cases as at May 25, representing 38.1 per cent.

In the updates of May 25 announced by Governor Makinde, four new cases were confirmed in the state and two among them came from iSON Xperiences. The other two cases were from Ibadan South West and Egbeda Local Government Areas.

The first 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the company were announced by the governor in the update of May 16th, though a total of 31 new cases were announced for the day, and by the following day, the number increased to 38, after the company had eight of the 11 new cases in the state. The same organisation also had all the 19 new cases announced in the update of May 18th.

By May 19, the company recorded six of the six cases, and 15 out of the 19 new cases announced for May 20. The same organisation also recorded 27 of the 28 cases announced for May 21, and 11 of the 13 cases of May 22. The firm further recorded 27 of the 30 cases announced for May 23 and six of the seven cases for May 24, making a total of 149 cases in the same organisation. The company also recorded two cases in the four cases that were confirmed on May 25, increasing the number to 151 in the same organisation.

It was gathered that out of the 244 confirmed cases, the state has 182 active cases, 58 recoveries, four deaths as at May 25. The post also revealed that two cases were transferred into the state, while four cases were transferred out of the state.