Samsung has donated 500 Galaxy A2 Core devices in partnership with MTN who will provide SIM cards and 2GB data for six months in an effort to support the Nigerian government’s war agaisnst the COVID-19 pandemic. The devices will be used by case managers for capturing data and reporting cases in the isolation centres across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Though technology is not known to prevent the onset of a pandemic, it can help prevent its spread, educate, warn, and empower those on the frontlines to be aware of the situation, and lessen the impact.

This is an essential part of Samsung’s strategy to support Nigeria in its mission to curb the infection rate and flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Samsung’s managing director, Caden Yu, described the initiative as the company’s commitment to supporting the people and communities in these times: “Our thoughts are with every Nigerian and this donation is a way of using our resources to fight this pandemic. Through our collaborative effort, we will get through this.”