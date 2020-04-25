Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved special e-portals that will enable Lagos State tertiary institutions commence online lectures as part of measures to reduce the impact of Coronavirus disease on education.

The seven schools that will benefit from the initiative are: Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Lagos College of Health Technology and Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab said Sanwo-Olu approved the virtual classes to ensure physical distancing among students and their lecturers.

According to him, the move will also help in the maintenance of the state’s tertiary academic calendar despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wahab urged all students in the seven institutions to maximise the unique opportunity to keep themselves engaged while the lockdown arising from the pandemic lasts.

“Our special thanks must go to Mr. Governor for this approval and for making Lagos the pacesetter among 21st century knowledge-driven societies,” he stated.

Four weeks ago, the state government started online teaching for primary and secondary pupils including those preparing for the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by National Examinations Council (NECO).