By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has banned concerts, carnivals and street parties until further notice, as part of the efforts to check second wave of COVID-19.

The governor also ordered all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance. Other measures put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus includes shutting down of all schools, night clubs with immediate effect, and until further notice.

All places of worship; churches, mosques, etc were ordered to ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue. The new directives were contained in a statement issued by the governor on Friday.

In the statement, Sanwo-Olu warned that the state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organization caught breaching the public health regulations and protocols with regards to the coronavirus disease.

“Regarding my health, I am glad to inform you that I am getting better by the day, and all will surely be well. I thank Lagosians for their prayers and overwhelming kind thoughts. I am, indeed, very grateful.

“I have just risen from a virtual Executive Council meeting on issues around the resurgence of COVID-19 and how we should tackle this serious matter.

“The Lagos State Government has sadly noticed that there is an unfortunate public perception that we have seen the end of the COVID-19 pandemic; that the worst is over. This is absolutely wrong and dangerous.

“We are getting credible reports that the entertainment industry is planning large gatherings, concerts, street parties and carnivals, in the spirit of the Yuletide. Night Clubs have also re-opened in reckless disregard of the existing guidelines, and Events Centers are operating with huge gatherings without any regard for public health and safety guidelines. “This same disregard for Coronavirus guidelines is also being observed with Places of Worship across the State, in both their regular gatherings and the special gatherings organized to commemorate this Season”, the statement read in part.