Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the proposed ”Walk For Peace”, aimed at healing the state, after the disturbances that trailed the 2020 protests against police brutality.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Thursday, said the peace walk planned for this month was cancelled to prevent the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant which has been recorded in the country.

The governor appreciated all who had prepared to go on the walk with him, but said that he would not endanger the life of any resident in his sincere search for peace.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said that between November 30 that he made the address and now, there had been a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development. I look forward to engaging with you as we together Work For Peace.”

Sanwo-Olu said that since his last addressed to the people of Lagos State on November 30, expressing desire to lead a Walk for Peace, he had been inundated with deep expressions of solidarity from various groups and people declaring their readiness to join him on the symbolic walk.Indeed, I owe a special debt of gratitude to our youths and students, who reached out to either members of my team or directly to me, expressing their readiness to join me on the planned Walk for Peace. They include many of our Civil Society Leaders, business leaders within and outside of Corporate Lagos, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community and entertainers. Also market associations, trade associations and women groups who have committed time and resources to preparing for the Peace Walk. I thank you all,” the governor said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .