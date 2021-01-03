By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered for the postponement of civil servants on Grade Levels 14 and below resumption to Monday, January 18, as part of the measure to check spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the move was taken to stem the tide of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has forced over 4,000 Lagosians to embark on self-isolation across the state and introduction of different preventive measures.

The postponement came hours before the expiration of 14 days work-from-home policy earlier announced last year by the governor to curtail community transmission of the virus across the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s approval was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Information and Strategy which was signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Sunday.

Muri-Okunola, in the statement, noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic.

He, however, urged staffers to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all Public Servants in the State via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45a.m on Monday, 4th January, 2021.

While maintaining that the service would hold online due to COVID-19, the number one civil servants wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.