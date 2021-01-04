By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to resume work on January 18.

He said the move was taken to stem the tide of second wave of COVID-19 that has forced over 4,000 Lagosians to embark on self-isolation across the state and introduction of different preventive measures.

The postponement came hours before the expiration of 14-day-work-from-home policy earlier announced last year by the governor to curtail community transmission of the virus across the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s approval was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, signed by Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, yesterday.

Muri-Okunola, in the statement, said the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as first responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to COVID-19 protocols to rid the state of the pandemic.

He, however, urged staffers to join the virtual Y2021 first work day prayer for all public servants via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45a.m today.

While maintaining that the service would hold online due to COVID-19, the number one civil servant wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.