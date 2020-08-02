Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the reopening of worship centres across the state following a drop in COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

In a release the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, noted that Sanwo-Olu gave the directive in his 17th briefing on COVID-19 response held at the State House in Marina on Saturday.

He said: “Places of worship in Lagos will be allowed to open from Friday, August 7, for our Muslim worshippers, and Sunday, August 9, for Christian worshippers, but only at 50 per cent of their regular capacity. Worship centres whose main worship period falls on Saturdays are equally permitted to hold their services, subject to the same guidelines as churches holding services on Sundays.

“Social clubs and recreational centers will also be allowed to open from August 14, on the condition that they have applied for and obtained a provisional safety compliance certificate via registration on LSSC website. The clearance certificates are at this time being issued only to social clubs with registered trustees.

“Restaurants will now be permitted to open for in-dining services, from August 14, on the condition that they maintain a 50 per cent occupancy capacity.”