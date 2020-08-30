Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all tertiary institutions in the state to resume new academic sessions on September 14.

He also directed that primary and secondary schools resume September 21, but added that the date is tentative and subject to review.

The governor’s media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi, who shared this information on his social media page, said that Sanwo Olu disclosed this at a briefing yesterday.

Recall that tertiary institutions, as well as primary and secondary schools have been shut since March after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.