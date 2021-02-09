By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday declared that responsibility of the government goes beyond protection of life and property of it citizens but also to provide for the needs of vulnerable among them.

Sanwo-Olu made this statement yesterday while presenting cheques of various sum; ranging from N500, 000 to N5 million to 50 needy Lagosians.

The governor made the presentation at programme tagged:” Sanwo-Olu Listens” , second edition held at the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians of good governance, stated that his administration will continue to listen to the citizens in order to provide for their needs, and protect life and property.

“Sanwo-Olu Listens Initiative is a social welfare programme design to provide financial assistance to vulnerable citizens of Lagos State and we are very passionate about it, apart from this, we have other programme related to this which border on caring and providing for the needs of our citizens”, he said .

In her welcome address, Special Adviser to the governor on Civil Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said Sanwo-Olu Listens

Initiative was a demonstration of the continuous aspiration of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration to support struggling individuals in the State to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an understatement that a lot of people need financial assistance to solve a diverse number of challenges ranging from chronic ailments, varying degrees of disasters occasioned by unforeseen situations, to loss of jobs and businesses as a result of the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic which the second wave we are experiencing now across the globe is more deadly than the first wave.

“It therefore, gladdens my heart to report here that 50 indigent Lagosians who were beneficiaries of the first phase of the programme held on Tuesday 11th August, 2020 have done well. The monitoring team from the Office of Civic Engagement went round the beneficiaries to ensure that the money given to them by the Governor. Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was used for the purpose it was meant for”, she said .

Among the beneficiaries were Mr. Olalekan Lawal from Ayobo-Ipaja, who came to represent his son, Oyinlola who currently undergoing heart surgery that amounted to N12million in India

He said, “As a pensioner, I didn’t know where to get the money for the surgery. Later I got the phone no of Hon Gbenga Oyerinde, S.A. C.B.D. and he directed me to Civic Engagement.”

Mr Sulaiman Salami, a vulcanizer whose wife gave birth to triplets Al’s got support of the government . He expressed relief over the next intervention coming from Sanwo-Olu.

An Islamic cleric, Tajudeen Salam from Mushin also benefited from the largest, thanked the Governor for the support on accommodation.

A highly elated Salam narrated how he had to resort to sleeping inisde a mosque while his wife and four children took abode in a vehicle after their house was demolished