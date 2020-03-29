Moses Akaigwe

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the weekend commended GTBank for partnering with it on the 110-bedspace Lagos Island Isolation Centre built by his government in collaboration with the financial institution in Onikan, with support from other corporate organisations, including the Mandilas Group Ltd.

Speaking on Saturday while commissioning facility located at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena{formerly Onikan Stadium}, the governor lauded GTB and other supporters of the project for identifying with the Lagos State Government in its ongoing efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state and Nigeria at large.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu said the setting up of the centre in less than one week was a practical demonstration of the “Can-do spirit of Nigerians.”

The array of 32 Carrier brand of ceiling concealed ducted air-conditioning units successfully installed in just two days by the Mandilas Group, did not go unnoticed at the brief ceremony attended by a few guests.

Mandilas Group Ltd, the sole franchise distributor of Carrier Air-Conditioners in Nigeria, donated the products in support of the Lagos State Government and GTBank’s efforts to urgently construct the isolation centre at Onikan ahead of its commissioning over the weekend.

The air-conditioning units are humidity and temperature-controlled with high filtration levels for clean indoor air quality, preventing the presence of stale air in the room.

Commenting on the project, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group Ltd, Ms. Ola Debayo-Doherty, commended the Lagos State Government for deploying global standards in combating the spread of the Coronavirus and lauded the exemplary partnership with GTBank.

“We are very proud to partner with Lagos State and GTBank in setting up a fit-for-purpose isolation and treatment centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena,” Debayo-Doherty remarked,stating further,”This will encourage habitation and make individuals at the isolation centre feel more comfortable.”