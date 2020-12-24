By Lukman Olabiyi

14 days after testing positive for COVID-19, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he has tested negative.

He disclosed this at a press briefing held at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagosians and the medical team for their care, prayers and concern throughout the isolation period.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander of the state COVID-19 response had on December 10, 2020, went into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for the ravaging virus.

Addressing the press to announce his new status, Sanwo-Olu said :”It is with deep gratitude to the Almighty God for his kindness and mercies, that I address you today, December 24, 2020, as we count down to Christmas Day, when the world commemorates the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, God’s ultimate sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“I am equally grateful to the medical personnel who have cared for me over the last two weeks, since my COVID-19 diagnosis; and to you the good people of Lagos State for your well wishes and prayers regarding my health.

“I spent 14 days in isolation, experiencing mostly moderate symptoms. It was an experience I am very glad to have put behind me.

“I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work that they do. They are a big part of the success story of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response.

“I was fortunate to have had a relatively moderate COVID-19 experience. About one in every ten persons who contracts the disease in Lagos State is not so lucky; they have to go into intensive care, and some of them do not make it out alive. For this reason, my gratitude is deep and profuse.

“And it is also for this reason, that I am here to appeal to us all today, that the best way to be lucky is not to get infected in the first place. The cliché, prevention is better than cure, should be a watchword for each and every one of us at this moment in time”.

On ways to check spread of the virus, he urged people feeling symptoms associated with the Coronavirus not to assume that they have a case of malaria or other illness but to immediately isolate theirselves and contact any of Public Testing Facilities, where a test will be arranged free of charge.

He added:”Persons who have tested positive to the Coronavirus must be open and honest with anyone they may have interacted with while infected, so that effective tracing can be done and exposed persons can take appropriate measures to self-isolate and not further spread the disease. We must not hide our status from the people we have been in contact with.

“All non-essential travel plans, whether local or international, should be suspended or cancelled at this time, until further notice.

“Passengers arriving in Nigeria from abroad must ensure that they submit themselves for their post arrival testing as advised, seven days after arrival in the country. Doing otherwise, puts the health and well-being of the loved ones they came to visit in jeopardy.

“We must all do everything in our power to protect the elderly and the medically vulnerable among us. This might mean postponing that long-planned trip home.

“All events and gatherings, whether for religious or social reasons, must abide by the guidelines which we have issued regarding maximum capacity for venues and mandatory handwashing and mask usage.

“All establishments in Lagos State must implement a No-Mask-No-Entry policy for visitors and clients”.